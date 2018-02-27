State police invitation to anarchy – Rep

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu Kano

A member, representing Fagge Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Aminu Suleman Goro, has kicked against the proposed creation of state police.

Speaking at Inspiring Leadership Reflection Interactive Session Series (ILERIS), organised by Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD), yesterday, Goro said creation of the state police was an invitation to anarchy.

According to Goro, it was foolhardy to confer the control of Police to state governors, noting that would only worsen security situation in the country.

He also stated that creation of state police was an invitation to violence, noting that some governors could use the opportunity to bar their political rivals from entering their states.

He said that the Federal Government should maintain and improve the Police force.

“I don’t, and I will not support state Police. It is an invitation to anarchy. It is an invitation to violence to confer the police apparatus in the hands of the state governors,” He stated.