States owe FIRS N41bn tax -NEC

The National Economic Council (NEC) yesterday disclosed that states are owing the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) N41 billion in Value Added Tax (VAT).

Gov. Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State, disclosed this while briefing State House Correspondents shortly after NEC meeting presided over by the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the council was hopeful that the indebted states would pay up, adding that there was an improvement in tax remission from states in comparison with that of last year.

“We had briefing from the chairman of the FIRS and it dwelt on two aspects of tax issues; one is on the Value Added Tax(VAT) that is being collected by states.

“He informed the states what their positions are and the outstanding due to the states of about N41billion.

“He believes the states have to pay; he came up also with new technique and system that will help automatic collection of taxes–both VAT and withholding tax; I think the states take and are willing to pay their outstanding.

“This is very important; when we are talking of zero oil, taxes become very important in the future prospects of this country.

“So far, he mentioned that from January to date, about N40 billion was remitted from the states, which has a significant increase compared to the what happened last year,’’ he said.

He said that the governors and the finance commissioners were fully notified on how to boost revenue.

Badaru said that audit was going on in many states on how to reconcile figures between what the states had and what the FIRS had.