Stop genocide in S/ Kaduna, group tells El-Rufai

From Femi Oyelola, kaduna

A group, Genuine Peace in Kaduna State yesterday staged a protest calling on Governor El-Rufai to stop the genocide in Southern Kaduna.

The protest which took place at the premises of the Nigeria Human Rights Commission along Warf Road in Kaduna witnessed mammoth crowd of protesters carrying placards with different inscriptions such as: El-Rufai stop being bias, stop the persecution of Traditional Rulers.

Other placards held by the aggrieved protesters include the following inscriptions: Release the Chief of Kurama now, judicial independence zero, stop killing Education in Southern Kaduna, stop the payment to killers of Southern Kaduna, and re-open schools in Southern Kaduna.

The leader of the group, David Ayuba Azzaman while speaking to journalists during the protest said that without any delay governor El-rufai should release Chief of Kurama whom he said has been in the detention in the last 14 days and other detained persons.

According to him, “We are concerned people of Nigeria and therefore, we call on the governor not to be a spokesman for the Fulanis but, to be the governor of everybody in the state.

“Southern Kaduna people are peace loving people and we are not trouble makers.

David urged governor El-rufai to consider the students schooling in the various schools closed in Southern Kaduna and not to make any attempt to relocate those schools out of Southern Kaduna axis.

The group also accused the governor of not allowing the judiciary to be independent in carrying out its legitimate duty, saying that the judiciary has been gagged in the state.