Stop politicizing law enforcements, Presidency cautions VIPs

By Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

The Presidency has cautioned the Very Important Personalities (VIPs) in the country to stop politicizing law enforcements and exploit the due process of law to prove their innocence.

Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Garba Shehu, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, frowned at the VIPs who would rather allege political intimidation instead of heeding the invitations of law enforcement agencies to defend themselves against criminal allegations.

The Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki and his Deputy, Ike

Ekweremadu, were yesterday invited to defend themselves against allegations of crimes against them.

While Saraki was invited for interrogation on his alleged links with the suspected Offa bank robbers who killed 33 persons, including a pregnant woman and police officers, on the 5th of April, his Deputy was summoned to defend himself against allegations on money laundry.

They both shunned police invitation and alleged that they are being hounded and intimidated by the President owing to their political disagreements with him.

Shehu wrote “Accused persons should approach the courts to plead their innocence rather than going to the public to plead persecution.

The country is better served when the law enforcement agencies are allowed to do their work and we must stop the actors of this dangerous game of politicizing law enforcement.”

He continues “The law of the land is intended for all, not for the poor or those at the lowest rungs of the social ladder.

“It is odd, strange and bizarre that while ordinary citizens can be called up to answer questions or be interrogated, the VIP cannot be questioned without the annoying insinuations of partisanship, persecution or outright politicization.

“This country cannot achieve development in peace when important cases are viewed through a political prism and the law is considered as being applicable to some, and not applicable to others.

“The workings of law enforcement agencies are set out in the constitution and the laws of the country. If they worked at the discretion of past presidents, who decided who to question and who to detain, Nigerians should get used to the fact that this President is different. President Buhari does not and will not influence or interfere with cases.

“The constitution clearly directs law enforcement agencies to promptly report and investigate any actual or potential infringement of the law and also initiate proceedings against all those involved.

“This President is not the one who directs them on what to do.

“President Buhari does not stand in the way of law enforcement either.

Under our constitution, he has no powers to stop the investigation of anyone or institution. When they are set to investigate anything and anyone, the best friend of the law is the one who lets them do their work.

The President’s constant refrain is that he will not tolerate any form of illegality including corruption and the law enforcement agencies have been given complete freedom to identify and bring all culprits to justice. His instructions to them are very clear: Anyone with a case to answer or found guilty should not be spared.”