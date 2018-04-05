Strange disease kills 10 in Jigawa

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho Dutse

No fewer than ten people have been confirmed dead while several other victims are receiving treatment as a result of a strange illness in Baru, Ari, Maule and Gamji villages in Babura local government area of Jigawa state.

The Babura local government council chairman, Alhaji Muhammed Ibrahim confirmed the incident to our reporter through phone.

He said, already health workers have been mobilised across the affected areas to curtail the menace.

The chairman maintained that, so far nobody could ascertain the actual cause of the disease until results from samples taken from victims by the state ministry of health are released.

The news which filtered across the state was greeted with anxiety that just about a month now a serious case of Cerebral Spinal Meningitis (CSM), was recorded at Taura local government area where several children were reported dead from the menace.

Investigation by our reporter revealed that, the strange illness has suddenly reared it’s ugly head at a village in Baru under Babura local government area were four adult males were reported dead.

Also a similar illness was recorded at both Ganji and Maule villages were about five people were reported dead by their respective family members.

According to people in the affected areas, which incidentally is the home town town of the state governor, Alhaji Muhammed Badaru Abubakar, the victims started with complaints of severe headaches, then vomiting would follow and within 48 hours, victims would be pronounced dead.

A resident of the area, Hardo Umar said three people are presently receiving treatment from Maule village while one family man have been reported dead.