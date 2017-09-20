Strange dog kills 1, injures 15 in Bauchi

Share This





















From Ahmed Kaigama, Bauchi

A mad dog went berserk in Danbam local government area of Bauchi state yesterday, killing 1 person and injured 15 others.

Our correspondent gathered that the dog ran mad and been terrorizing residents in Garin Hadi and Dungari communities of Danbam local government for the past three weeks.

A resident of the area, Adamu Haruna who confirmed the incident to our correspondent said that the mad dog has so far killed one person and beaten 15 others,

Mr Haruna added that following the news of the dog attacking residents of the communities in the area, a group of hunters mobilized themselves and conducted a search for the dog.

“The hunters started searching for the dog and found it in one of the villages, in the bush around 1.30am.They pursued it, but were unsuccessful in killing it”

“When they saw the dog, they went after it, but the dog disappeared. As they went

further in their search, they saw an old man squatting in a farm, so the leader of the group uttered a slogan “ Dere” meaning night in Hausa language,which criminals usually use to identify themselves,” he said

The resident said when the hunters used the slogan, the old man did not respond which indicated that he was not a criminal,adding that upon interrogation on why he was outside by that time of the day, the man did not give any valid reason.

“The hunters left the old man, but on their way back to the villages, they later changed their mind and decided to go back and look for the old man, but did not see the man.They only saw his footsteps which they started trailing, only to discover that his footsteps ended with that of the dog which they were searching for”

He said that the state government has assisted the affected communities in Danbam local government with free anti-rabies injections for the treatment of dog bite, adding that efforts by the hunters were still on top gear to kill the mad dog that has been attacking residents of the local government.