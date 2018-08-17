Strike: ASUU carpets Oyo, Osun govts over LAUTECH’s poor funding

Share This





















From Umar Danlano,Yola.

The Acadamic Staff Union Of Universities (ASUU), Yola Zone has accused the state governments of Osun and Oyo for eroding the universal entity of Ladoke Akintola University Of Technology ( LAUTECH) Ogbomosho through non funding and failed promises.

The union lamented that despite the conditional suspension of its eight months old strike in February 2018, it signed a memorandum of action with the governing council of the university.

Asserting ASUU’s dismay over the development at a media briefing yesterday in Yola, the Zonal Coordinator of the Union, Dr. Augustine A. Ndaghu alleged that the two state governments have deliberately refused to be funding the university, despite the agreement reached accordingly.

Dr. Ndaghu stated that the strike action ASUU was suspended after series of interventions by well-meaning citizens of Oyo and Osun states as well as other concerned Nigerians.

“ After all these efforts, one would expect that the funding of LAUTECH would improve to forestall the re-occurrence of such avoidable long strike action however it was not to be before the MOU was flagrantly breached by duo of Osun and Oyo State Governments “, he said.

“This breach is evidenced by the continuous infrastructural decay, unpaid salary arrears of ten months and promotion arrears for four years as well as the non-payment of Earned Academic Allowances (EAA) for all these periods “, they said.

ASUU stated that a visitation panel chaired by Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) was set up by the two visitors to the University to recommend lasting solution for resolving the current funding crisis in LAUTECH but at least the report of the visitation did not see the light of the day.

“Ladies and gentlemen, this too is a further indication that the owner state governments are not interested in permanently resolving the finding crisis rocking the university.

“To make the matter worse, the Governing council of LAUTECH recently approved increase in tuition fees in a provocative manner without due regard to the sensitivity and plight of the poor and struggling students of the University, “the Union decried

The Union therefore advised the two state governments to as a matter of urgency and utmost importance do the needful as agreed in the sealed memorandum of action for interest of students and lecturers in the institution.

PeoplesDaily reports that Yola Zone of the Union comprised of Adamawa State University (ADSU) Mubi, Modibbo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH) Yola, Taraba State University (TSU) Jalingo, University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) and Yobe State University (YSU) Damaturu.