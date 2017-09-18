Strike: FG, varsity teachers resume talks

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

The Federal Government and the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, have resumed talks in Abuja, minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige has disclosed.

Ngige told journalists shortly before the meeting commenced yesterday, that, the Federal Government looked forward to reaching an agreement and consequent end to the strike.

Ngige who recalled that several meetings had been held between the government and the striking lecturers with a view to ending strike, said, “ We held a meeting last Friday and it was fruitful. It broke into an executive session and we had to be frank with each other.”

ASUU President, Biodun Ogunyemi, was optimistic that the meeting would be fruitful, saying that, “we hope we can reach an amicable decision.”

Recall that, ASUU had commenced on strike, August 14, after the National President of the union, Dr Biodun Ogunyemi, made the announcement, at a meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) of ASUU shutting down all academic activities in all institutions nationwide.

A dialogue meeting between the Federal Government with the striking lecturers was held on September 8, 2017. However, the decisions reached did not end the strike.