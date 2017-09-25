Strike: Kogi labour leaders allege threat to lives

Share This





















From Ahmad Ibrahim, Lokoja

The leadership of the organized labour in Kogi state has alleged threat to their lives, following the on-going industrial dispute with the state government.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by the state secretaries of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Olakunle Faniyi, Trade Union Congress, Comrade Kolawole James and Joint Public Service Negotiating Council, Comrade Isah Abubakar, and made available to newsmen in Lokoja yesterday.

It alleged that agents of the state governments were comprising armed thugs and overzealous security operatives were on the trail of labour leaders, describing the ugly development as most unfortunate.

According to the statement, the missions of these agents are either to maim or cause bodily harm to the labour leaders, for their role in the successful strike action, that has paralysed government business through out state.

It further posited that government cannot be underrated when it comes to organizing state violence, considering the recent invasion of the state House of Assembly by thugs, unleashing mayhem before the watchful eyes of security agents.

The statement therefore enjoined the state Commissioner of Police and Director of the State Security Service to watch their men closely to forestall the use of any of them by the state government to molest innocent law abiding citizens of the state.

The union further commended workers for their total compliance to the strike directive, urging them to ignore the propaganda machine of the state government, as well as any form of intimidation.

It equally called on the workers to remain prayerful, law abiding and await further directives only from the organized labour, stressing that the Almighty God that has sustained some of them without salaries for 21 months is still alive to see them through the turbulent period.