Strike: NMA urges FG to ban JOHESU, says union against Nigerians

From Femi Oyelola Kaduna

The Nigerian Medical Association ( NMA) has said the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) is a gang up against Nigerians and urged the Federal Government to ban it.

The Association made the assertion during its Conference in Kaduna yesterday

The Chairman of the Association Dr Abdulrahman Shehu said doctors in Kaduna have been going about their legitimate duties in all public health facilities in the state.

“JOHESU in his word is an unholy alliance being setup for the purpose of sabotaging the genuine efforts positioned to ensure lasting peace and development of the country’s health sector,” Shehu said.

While commending the peace seeking initiative of government to liaise with JOHESU, Shehu said “there is no such cadre in the scheme of service of the Federal Republic of Nigeria defined as JOHESU.”

“I am sure Nigerians are familiar with doctors, nurses , pharmacists and among others in our hospitals and each have a recognized professional association to which they belong. But for government to agree to discuss with a group unknown to law instead of the professional bodies defined and recognized , is rather a case of kindness taken too far.

“We therefore call on Nigerians and particularly the federal government to henceforth declare JOHESU unknown to law , illegal.”

“To the best of our knowledge, this umbrella (JOHESU) is not registered , is unknown and in fact in our hospitals , nobody deals with JOHESU, we deal with professional groups in the hospitals,” the chairman added.

He argued that, the current strike action embarked upon by the JOHESU only centers on leadership and equal remuneration with the medical doctors, but “NMA has put before the government issues that border on universal health coverage, improvement of health facilities and equipment, as well as issue regarding conditions of service.

“Doctors in Kaduna have been going about their legitimate duties in all public health facilities in the state. We have had to go extra miles to cover for the absence of the allied health professionals in some of the facilities particularly the federal health facilities.”

The chairman, however, urged members of the public to continue to patronize public hospitals across the state , as he said doctors and other healthcare workers are available and attending to the public.

“Doctors admit, nurses give medications in the special care baby unit of the ABUTH Zaria. Clinics are running and emergencies are been attended to as well,” he said.

Meanwhile, speaking, the NMA secretary, Dr. Tuko Moses who described JOHESU as an unholy alliance.