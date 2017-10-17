Strike: Send fact finding team to Kogi, labour pleads with Buhari

Share This





















From Ahmad Ibrahim Lokoja

The orgaanized labour in Kogi state has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to send a fact finding team to the state, so as to ascertain the deplorable state of workers in the state.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Lokoja yesterday, the union leaders described as unfortunate and ungodly, the alleged statement made by Governor Yahaya Bello that the striking workers in the state were political civil servants.

The statement was jointly signed by the secretaries of the state chapters of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Olakunle Faniyi, Trade Union Congress, Comrade James Kolaawole and Joint Public Service Negotiating Council, Comraade Isa Abubakaar.

It added that Governor Bello was fully aware that there are workers and pensioners that are being owed their entitlements up to 21 months, saying describing such categories of people that are dying of starvation and other treatable ailments as political civil servants is the greatest man inhumanity to man.

The statement further noted that as the father of the nation, there is need for President Buhari to put machineries in motion with a view to hearing the story of the workers who have become traumatised as a result of the ugly development in the state.

It learnt that, the organized labour is currently taking census of

civil servants that had died as a result of the ill fated and timeless

screening exercise of the governor, and his refusal to pay even those

he claimed to have been adjudged authentic civil servants.