Sudanese Islamic sect visits Buhari

By Lawrence Olaoye

A delegation of an Islamic movement, Quidiriya Sufi Movement in Nigeria yesterday visited President Muhammadu Buhari, prayed for him and the country.

Yassin Garba Maisikeli, who spoke on behalf of Movement in Nigeria, said “We came on a courtesy call to the President and pray for his personal health and the health and progress of Nigeria. That is basically the main mission. Secondly enhance the relationship between the Sudan and Nigerian people which has been in existence for several centuries basically that is what we came here to do.”

Asked whether there was any request from Sudan, Maisikeli said “From the embassy no. In fact the head of the Qadiriyya Sufi order in Sudan is actually in attendance. He led the delegation to the President and then from the Nigerian side, the head of the Qadiriyya Sufi Movement is also in attendance and leading the Nigerian entire delegation to this courtesy visit.

There was no key request because the mission is not to make request but to pray for the President and pray for Nigeria.

When you have august visitors like this the best you can ask is prayers, he asked for more prayers in support of his programmes and the unity of Nigerians.”

He said the delegation was warmly recently by the President.