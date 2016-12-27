Suicide Bomber killed, another arrested in Maiduguri

Share This





















An attempt by two suicide bombers to wreck havoc a day after Christmas Day has been thwarted as one of the suspects was killed while the other arrested by security personnel.

Reports said emergency workers have evacuated the dead body of the female bomber, while Nigerian soldiers took the other away for interrogations.

PRNigeria quoted a spokesperson of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), North-East with an office in Maiduguri Abdulkadir Ibrahim to have confirmed the incident saying that “Emegency workers were immediately drafted to scene at Kasuwar Shanu, a market in Maiduguri where cattle and other domestic animals are sold.”