Suicide bomber kills 3, injures 17 in Borno

By Mustapha Isah Maiduguri

A male suicide bomber on Monday night detonated an Improvised Explosive Device, (IED) strapped to his body in Maiduguri killing himself and three civilians.

Spokesman of Borno state Police Command, DSP Joseph Kwaji disclosed this in a statement today, saying

17 people were injured in the incident.

“About 2030hrs , a male suicide bomber riding on a bicycle detonated IED strapped to his body at Muna Datti area mine , killing himself and three Civilian JTF members”

“The Scene was visited by EOD and patrol teams. The death and injured were evacuated to UMTH Maiduguri and normalcy has been restored,” he said.