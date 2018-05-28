Suicide bomber kills four in Konduga

Share This





















Four people have been killed and seven others injured in the latest

Boko Haram attack in the restive town of Konduga in Borno, the police

confirmed on Monday.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Damian Chukwu, told reporters

in Maiduguri that the jihadists detonated an Improvised Explosive

Device (IED) at a village, known as Mashimari in the Konduga Local

Government Area on May 27, killing the four people.

Mr Chukwu said two of the dead were civilians. He, however, did not

explain the identities of the other victims.

According to him, the bombers managed to sneak into Mashimari, a

community near an Internally Displaced Persons Camp and detonated

their IED.

He said the Police Explosive Ordinance Device Corps had been deployed

to the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Konduga has seen

countless bloody attacks by insurgents since insurgency hit Nigeria’s

expansive northeast almost a decade ago.

The jihadists, who are fighting to enthrone a strict Islamic state,

have killed thousands of people, ruining the economy of the northeast

and displacing millions of people.

But federal troops have decimated the fighters, making the insurgents

to resort to attacking soft targets in various communities from time

to time. (NAN)