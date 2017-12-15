Super 6 will improve home-based Eagles ahead of CHAN – Yusuf

Share This





















By Albert Akota

The Super Eagles Assistant Coach Salisu Yusuf has said the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Super 6 Tournament was an avenue to test and improve the home-based Eagles team.

Yusuf told the newsmen in Abuja that the event would also help in the discovery of new and talented players for the team.

“It will help improve the form of the home-based Eagles, as well as the players’ performance and quality,’’ he said.

Yusuf, who is the home-based Super Eagles’ Chief Coach, has been preparing the team for the 2018 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) billed for January in Morocco.

The coach pointed out that Nigerian clubs were blessed with talented and young football players who were yet to be given opportunities to show their worth at the national team.

“The Super 6 tournament will help us to see some young players from these clubs here in Nigeria and it will also help us build a better team,’’ he said.

Yusuf expressed optimism in the capability of his payers to be better shaped by the tournament for greater results.

Yusuf, has promptly replaced injured Joseph Osadiaye with Nura Mohammed, while the place of former Akwa United FC defender Afeez Aremu, who few days ago signed a contract with IK Start FC of Norway, will go to veteran wing back Chima Akas.

The squad of 30 players and their officials are staying at the Tahir Guest House in the ancient city, and Yusuf has emphasised the importance of regaining winning spirit ahead of the 5th African Nations Championship following a 4-1 bashing by Ghana in the WAFU Cup final in September.

After defeating Sierra Leone and drawing with Mali and Guinea, the Eagles overpowered Ghana and Benin Republic to reach the WAFU Cup final, only to lose to the host nation in Cape Coast.

Nigeria qualified for the 5th African Nations Championship following a 2-1 aggregate win over Benin Republic in August, and will play Rwanda, Equatorial Guinea and Libya in Group C at the finals starting on 13th January.

The six teams at the tournament are the home-based Super Eagles, Enyimba FC of Aba, Plateau United of Jos, MFM FC of Lagos, Akwa United of Uyo and hosts Kano Pillars.