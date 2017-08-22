Support devolution of powers to states, Gov. Ambode tasks lawyers

Share This





















From Suleiman Idris, Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode has asked lawyers in Nigeria to add their voices in support of the demand for devolution of power to states and fiscal federalism, especially the review of the current revenue sharing formula.

By the current revenue allocation formula, the Federal Government takes as much as 52.68% of centrally-collected revenues in the federation account, while States and Local Governments share 26.72% and 20.60% respectively.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 57th Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Lagos, Governor Ambode tasked them to utilize the golden opportunity of the ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution to lend their voices to the call for redress of all the aberrations that had stunted growth and inhibited capacity of States to harness their potentials.

He said: “Let me use this opportunity to call on the Nigerian Bar Association as a body and members to raise your voices in support of the demand for devolution of power to States and fiscal federalism, especially the review of the current revenue sharing formula.

“These, in my view, are fundamental and critical to creating an enabling environment that will accelerate development in all parts of the country. The ongoing process for the review of the 1999

Constitution presents a golden opportunity for us to redress all the aberrations created by the interjection of the military that have stunted growth and inhibited the capacity of States to harness the huge potentials of our nation.”

Speaking on the theme of the conference, “African Business: Penetrating Through Institution Building,” Governor Ambode identified weak institutions as a major factor inhibiting growth in Nigeria and Africa, saying that the development had constituted a major disincentive for investment in the continent, which in turn, was hampering efficient and effective harnessing of the huge resources in the continent.

He said in most cases, institutions are weak because their establishment is influenced by personal and short-term considerations, while in some other cases; institutions are deliberately weakened in order to make them subject to the whims and caprices of the leadership.

In his opening remarks, NBA President, Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN), acknowledged the efforts of the Lagos State Government at building strong institutions, saying that the State had made greatest institutional transformation in recent times.

He said the decision to host the conference in Lagos again was not just because of the facilities and infrastructure but also to support the transformative journey which the State had witnessed.

“Our last conference in Lagos was in 2009. We are delighted to be here once again, especially to join the State to celebrate its 50th anniversary. We have come back here not just because of the conference facilities and other infrastructure but also to support the transformative journey that this State has witnessed in the last several years.

“If we are talking of institutions, there is no better place to do that than in Lagos. Lagos is a State that has perhaps made the greatest institutional transformation in recent times. Many of us remember Lagos in the 80s and 90s with the state of the frustrating traffic, the very frustrating pollution, the hold-up, the smoky roads and army of unemployed youths rooming the street to what you now see as a much more modern city, a true centre of excellence,” Mahmoud said.

The conference, which is still ongoing, was attended by 11,935 delegates and 142 speakers from 15 countries.