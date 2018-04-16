Suspected herdsmen kill 4 police officers in Benue

Share This





















From Uche Nnorom Makurdi

Suspected herdsmen have killed mobile Police officers deployed to Logo Local Government Area of Benue State.

Chairman of the Area Council, Mr. Richard Nyajo who confirmed this in a telephone chat with our correspondent, said several mobile Police officers were killed in his domain, adding that many have been injured while others are said to be missing.

He said the herdsmen entangled the Police officers at about 7 pm in Tombo Council Ward with many of them managing to flee.

“It has not been completely confirmed the number of Police officers killed but many are reported dead. This is what those who managed to escape told me,”Nyajo said.

The Benue State Police Command also, confirmed the incident, maintaining that its personnel came under attack by Insurgents at Anyibe, Tombo Council Ward of Logo local government between 6 pm on Sunday 15th April, 2018 and early morning on Monday.

In a statement signed by the Command Public Relations Officer ASP Moses Yamu, said at the moment, the Police have suffered four casualties.

According to Yamu, additional reinforcement (including the Air Asset of the Police) deployed by the Inspector General of Police is in pursuit of the murderous gang.

“They shall definitely be apprehended with their weapons of destruction and made to face the full wrath of the law,” the statement said.