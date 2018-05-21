Syrian’s kidnap: Slain Policemen families get N1m each

Share This





















From Raji Bello Sokoto

The State Commissioner of Police in Sokoto State, Alhaji Murtala Usman Mani has hinted that his Command has established contact with gunmen that kidnapped a Syrian national in Sokoto recently.

The victim, an engineer was kidnapped while working at a construction site along Sokoto-Jega highway while three conventional policemen also lost their lives during the encounter.

The Police boss disclosed this when he led top management of the abductee’s company to houses of the deceased policemen.

CP Mani said the contact with the abductors is still at preliminary stage.

He, however, expressed confidence the abductee will soon regain his freedom.

During the visit, the Managing Director of the construction firm, Elie Farhat expressed his condolence to the families of the deceased.

He also made a donation of one million Naira each to the family of the deceased police officers.

The deceased officers include; Inspector Usman Dauda, Sergeant Zayyanu Abubakar and corporal Musa Ayuba who have since been buried by their families.