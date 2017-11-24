Tambuwal, Bindow, Aduda, Gaya, others for honours today

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

Governors of Sokoto, Adamawa, Niger and Rivers state as well as Senators Ademola Adeloke,Phillip Aduda and Kabiru Gaya are to be presented with the Federal Civil Service Staff Cooperative Union Award today.

Others are Managing Directors of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA).Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON).Nigeria Deposit Insurance Company (NDIC),Bank of Industry (BOI) the Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission(SEC), the former Director of Military Intelligence (DMI) under General Sanni Abacha,Gen Ibrahim Sabo, Director of the FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Services(D.R.T.S) and others.

The President of the Cooperative Union, Barr Onjefu One in a signed statement made available the Peoples Daily yesterday said that the rationale behind their nomination was as a result of their valuable and elderstatesmanly contribution to nation-building and development.

The event scheduled to commence by 9:am at the NAF Conference Centre Jabi Abuja is expected to be attended by over 600 cooperative members across the country.

“The Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Chief Executive Officer of the Human Rights Radio and others are also among the awardees,” the statement said.

The conference with the theme:” Cooperative Societies as Veritable Tool for Wealth Creation and Economic Development is the second conference since the inception of the union.

