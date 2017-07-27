Tambuwal commits advisers to performance bond

Share This





















By Paul Efiong

All special advisers working in Sokoto state have been committed to a performance bond by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

This followed a meeting the Governor held with the recently-appointed advisers in his office in Sokoto Wednesday.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Tambuwal’s spokesman, Malam Imam Imam, said committing the appointees to a bond will enhance accountability, productivity and transparency in governance.

“The Governor tasked all the advisers to develop detailed and documented strategies and operational plans to guide the implementation of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) in their areas of responsibilities.

“They are to also facilitate monitoring and evaluation units to support the implementation of plans, tracking and reporting performance on the agreed indicators.

“He made it clear for them to have understanding of the mandate of their respective agencies, strategic and operational planning and the need to focus on results delivery, rather than on inputs, activities and processes, for development to be of relevance and benefit to the citizens,” Imam added.

While urging the appointees to make wide consultations in order to properly gauge the needs of the people, Tambuwal urged them to make the welfare of the people their top priority.