Tambuwal denies obtaining N100bn loan

By Ese Awhotu

Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, Wednesday said he did not collect loan worth over N100 billion last year, contrary to insinuation by detractors in the state.

He also lambasted some elites in the state, who are sponsoring some misguided individuals in order to tarnish his image.

Tambuwal made the assertion at a Stakeholders Summit on Sokoto’s 2018 budget held at Shukura Hotel in Sokoto.

He disclosed that the state got a total inflow of N73 billion comprising internally generated funds, Paris Club funds and federal allocation.

He also said the total funds in the state’s education levy accounts so far is N530 million.

“We have a total of N530m in the education levy account. Not a single kobo has been expended from the account because it is not my duty to spend the money. That responsibility has been to the state education development committee under the leadership of Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad,” he stated.

He wondered why anyone would accuse him of collecting a N100 billion loan in 2017 when there are agencies of government open to be contacted for any information.

“I never Collected N100 billion loan. I wonder how these misguided persons are ridiculing themselves in the social media in order to tarnish government’s image when they do not have facts.

“What we have done is to seek for soft loans and we followed due process after approval from the State House of Assembly. In fact, some of these loans are deadlocked because we haven’t accessed them.

“I have to tell you truth that we received an inflow of N73 billion in 2017 which included internally generated revenue, federal allocation and Paris Club funds, despite the fact that we budgeted N204 billion for that year. So, how can we perform optimally? This is the setback we had last year and we were not able to complete some of these physical projects like roads and bridges for people to see and judge us.

“So, I wonder how someone will go on social media and visit Radio stations, accusing us of wasting public funds. We know those playing politics and their paymasters. They should seek for information from appropriate quarters rather than dissipating energy criticising government,” he added.

He maintained that his administration was open to criticism and would not waiver in its efforts to improve the lives of the people.

“We are open to criticism and not running a cult. We are open and transparent. People should cross check their facts before making unguarded utterances.

“We are all leaders in our respective fields and homes and it is indeed unfortunate for a man to lie in public in order to score cheap political points,”he added.

Tambuwal assured the residents of the state of his determination to complete all ongoing projects.

He therefore reaffirmed the commitment of the state government towards improving education and human capital.