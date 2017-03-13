Tambuwal flags off N1.56 bn Fadama III agric scheme

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has flagged off Fadama III additional financing for the year 2016/2017 dry season intervention in Sokoto State.

The event, which held at Kurfi village of Kware LGA, will cover the 23 local government councils with a combined cost of N1.56 billion.

The programme is aimed at distribution of agricultural inputs equipment, agro-chemicals and other farm tools to ninety production clusters comprising 611 production groups across the crops value chain of rice, sorghum and tomato.

Speaking at the occasion, Tambuwal said his administration will continue to provide support to the farmers through the provision of subsidized agricultural inputs and equipment.

“We are providing enough fertilizer, seedlings, herbicide and pesticide. Similarly, farm implements like water pumps and sprayers will be distributed to farmers at little or no cost to enable them deploy modern farming techniques in their farmlands,” he added.

The Governor said government will also continue to undertake people-oriented programs aimed at supporting the entrepreneurship drive of the people.

According to him, Sokoto government has also gone into various partnerships with both national and international Partners for the conception and implementation of projects and programs that will have direct bearing on the socio-economic life of the people.

He expressed appreciation of the state government to the development partners, especially the World Bank, for supporting the state to achieve various development feats.

While adding that the World Bank has been providing project grants to the state project office through the National Project Office, Tambuwal urged beneficiary farmers to utilize them for the intended purpose.

Earlier in his remarks, the state Commissioner of Agriculture, Umar Nagwari, said the state government has provided necessary support for the implementation of the project in the state.

