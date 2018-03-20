Tambuwal: Sokoto to disburse N2bn to SMEs

Share This





















From Raji Bello Sokoto

About N2 billion is to be disbursed to medium and small scale enterprises in Sokoto state by the state government.

This was disclosed by the State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal on Monday at the commissioning ceremony of the Nigeria Agribusiness and Agro-Industry Development Initiative (NAADI) zonal office The newly inaugurated zonal office would cover Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Niger and Kwara states.

Tambuwal said the fund is a counterpart contribution between the State Government and Bank of Industry, adding that it would go a long way in energizing the industrial and agricultural sectors in the state.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Bashir Garba, Tambuwal also revealed the plan to domesticate the federal government ease of doing business in the state as to attract potential investors.

He commended the federal government for this wonderful initiative meant to put the Nigeria economy in its rightful position.

“This effort will promote public/private partnership, provide technical assistant ND financial syndication within the agricultural sector for industrial development.

“We will work closely with NAADI on all identified sectors for the mutual benefit of our people,” he said In her remarks, the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Aishat Abubakar said NAADI was developed in line with the Nigeria Industrial Revolution plan as an integrated approach to developing agro-industry together with agribusiness as the key to economic growth.

She regretted that Nigerian economy relies so much on imported manufactured goods including food and beverages among others, costing the country scarce foreign exchange annually.

She said that the initiative would focus on food, beverages industry, textile and garment, leather and leather products as well as inspection services go foster sustained poverty reduction, human capital development and productive and profitable value chain.

Also speaking, the Director, Commodities and Products Inspectorate of the Ministry, Mrs. O B Ope-Ewe said Sokoto has all it take to turn around the economy of Nigeria.