Tambuwal, Yari partner to fix Sokoto-Gusau federal highway

Share This





















By Paul Efiong

Sokoto and Zamfara state governments have completed the repairs of the 214 km Sokoto-Gusau federal highway to ease transportation challenges encountered by commuters plying the important route.

This was contained in a statement issued in Sokoto Monday by Malam Imam Imam, the spokesman to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State.

The road, which connects Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Katsina all through to Kaduna states, was fixed at the cost of N100 million.

“The two states combined resources to fix the road as it is the main link between their capitals and other parts of the country. It is one of the most important roads in the North West because it connects to other routes leading to neighbouring Niger Republic,” the statement added.

It said while Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara shouldrered the responsibility for fixing the Gusau -Tureta portion of the road, Tambuwal’s government provided funds for the fixing of the route between Tureta and Sokoto town.

The statement added that a submission will be made to the federal government for refund since the highway belongs to it.

“The important thing is to achieve zero porthole on the crucial route and this has been achieved. The effort has enhanced safety of vehicles and commuters. It has also improved movement of goods especially agricultural products because it is a major agric zone in the federation,” the statement added.