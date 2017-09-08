Taraba Conflicts: Wukari varsity calls for establishment of Peace Building Centre

Share This





















By Ochiaka Ugwu

The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Wukari (FUW), Professor Abubakar Kundiri has appealed to the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) to establish a centre in Wakuri towards peace building and mitigation of conflicts.

Professor Kundiri who made the appeal while presenting a letter of invitation to the Director General of IPCR, Professor Oshita O. Oshita for partnership to organize an International Conference on Promoting Social Cohesion in developing countries along with the International Centre for Ethno-Religious Mediation, New York explained the need for the establishment of IPCR office in the town.

He said Wukari in recent times witnessed upheavals which have greatly affected the economic and sociopolitical progress of Taraba State and the country at large and the need for IPCR’s office would boost peace enlightenment activities and harmonious living in the state.

According to Professor Kundiri, the university has also extended invitation to The Yakubu Gowon Centre, The Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abdusalami Abubakar Institute for Peace and Sustainable Development Studies, The Kukah Centre, Abuja, The TY Danjuma Foundation and The Gusau Institute, Kaduna for the success of the international conference which would take place before the end of the year.

The conference which would hold in Abuja would be declared open by President Muhammadu Buhari as the VC noted the benefits of the conference which include the sharing of ideas, experiences and robust dialogue towards addressing the challenges of social cohesion in Nigeria and other developing countries.

While receiving the VC and members of his delegation, Professor Oshita O. Oshita maintained that IPCR would partner FUW in order to set up Peace and Conflict Management Centre at the university adding that the location of the university was critical.

He said that IPCR would be more interested in working with the university to further reinforce and consolidate IPCR peace building action which is being implemented alongside UN partners in the state.