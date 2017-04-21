Taraba: Jalingo LG chair, Bobboji bags merit award

Share This





















By Paul Efiong

The chairman of Jalingo Local Government Area in Taraba State, Hon Abdulnasir Bobboji has bagged a merit award from the Taraba State Students Union, Ahmadu Bello University Zaria chapter.

According to the President of the Union, Ibrahim Jalo Mohammad, Hon. Bobboji was given the award based on his excellent performance as chairman of Jalingo Local Government Area.

Ibrahim, said that Hon. Bobboji was a detribalized man who has been carrying his people along in the scheme of things.

In his response to the award, Bobboji thanked the union for the award while promising to make Jalingo people continue to receive the dividends of democracy.

He also thanked the state governor, Darius Ishaku for his support which has enabled him do his work.