Tears as fire destroys Azare Market in Bauchi

Share This





















From Ahmad Mohammed Bauchi

A midnight fire has destroyed over 1,000 shops and property worth billions of Naira in Azare Market in Bauchi State.

Azare headquarters of Katagum Local Government Area is the second largest city in the state after Bauchi the state capital.

A resident of Azare and public analyst, Alhaji Musa Azare said the fire started around 11 pm on Sunday night and lasted till Monday morning before it was put off.

Azare said the Emir, Alh Baba Kabir Umar who watched the inferno helplessly was shedding tears together with his subjects.

Azare said fire fighters could not put off the fire even as an indigene of the area, Alhaji Audu Gwadabe helped with his water tankers before they put off the fire if not it may spread to people houses.

Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar of Baluchi state went into tears following Azare market inferno.

The governor who cut short his sallah holiday said, and visited Azare to commiserate with victims of the market fire disaster demonstrate government resilience on citizens plights.

Abubakar described the incident as tragic apart from the windstorm that killed and destroyed people’s properties late Saturday.

“ I commiserate with the good people of the state for suffering two disasters within hours. However, let’s accept the incidents as God’s plan,” said Abubakar Abubakar lamented that the market inferno came at a time when President Buhari was committed toward economic development.

According to the governor, government will do everything possible to liaise with the federal government through national emergency management agency to cone to the aide of the fire victims.

“Traders are vital to every economic development as such government has place priority on their business activities in tandem with APC campaign promised,” added Abubakar He cautioned hoodlums to stay away from looting properties belonging to victims of the inferno.

The governor assured of adequate security in the state, urging victims to bear the lost.