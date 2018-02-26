Terror war requires inter-sectoral pact – Defense spokesman

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The acting Director of Defence Information (DDI), Brig. Gen. John Agim has said that the ongoing terror war in the country requires an inter-sectoral collaboration to succeed.

He also sought partnership with Peoples Media Limited, publishers of Peoples Daily Newspapers and Peoples Daily Weekend, on better ways to stamp out insurgency in the country.

Agim who visited the headquarters of Peoples Daily in Abuja on Friday, identified the media as an important ally in the war against the dreaded Boko Haram sect.

He emphasised the need for media-military relationship especially now that the world has advanced technologically.

“We need to understand ourselves. If you take away the media, the job of securing the nation will be very difficult. We want people to know what we are doing and we want you to know that we can work together for the benefit of the people. I will operate an open door policy that allows for free flow of information,” He said.

He also highlighted the efforts he is making towards ushering in a regime of stronger mutual cooperation between the military and the media.

Responding, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Peoples Daily, Hameed Bello, said the newspaper will always support the military in its war against insurgency.

“As a paper, we support the ideology of this government and its readiness to stamp out insurgency. We will always do our part to assist the military in its resolve to put an end to insurgency in the country.”