Terrorism: 60 IPOB members docked, remanded

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu with agency report

Sixty members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, have been docked and reminded in prison custody.

A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Umuahia, Abia State, gave the order remanding the IPOB members at the Afara Federal Prisons in Aba, yesterday.

The suspected IPOB members, whom were arrested during clashes between the IPOB and the army recently, were arraigned for alleged conspiracy, terrorism, attempted murder, and membership of unlawful society.

However, reports said that, the counsel to the suspected IPOB members challenged the jurisdiction of the court on Monday.

The case has been adjourned till October 25.

Recall that the South-East Governors Forum, at a recent meeting in Enugu , proscribed the activities of the IPOB.

The meeting was attended by governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu; Dave Umahi, Ebonyi; Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia; and Willie Obiano, Anambra.

Imo State was avoidable absent as he was out of the country, He was, however, represented by his Deputy, Eze Madumere.

Governor Umahi, who chairs the South-East Governors Forum, told journalists after the meeting, which held at Enugu State Government House, that all activities of IPOB have been proscribed.

He advised IPOB and all other aggrieved groups to articulate their position on all national issues and submit to the Committee of Governors, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and National Assembly members from South-East Zone, through the Chairman, South-East Governors Forum.

Umahi who read the communiqué at the end of the meeting stated that, “We also reinforce our desire for the restructuring of Nigeria where all national issues will be discussed and amicably settled to achieve justice and fairness to every Nigerian.”

Recall also that, shortly after the South East Governors proscribe IPOB, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja last week granted an order proscribing the IPOB, as well as outlawing its activities.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice had approached the court through an ex parte motion citing Section 2 of the Terrorism Prevention Act and thereby seeking an order proscribing IPOB and its activities.

Justice Kafarati, had after listening to the application, granted the applicant’s prayer and consequently ordered the proscription of IPOB.