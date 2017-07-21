The Many Faces of resturcturing

Share This





















The word ‘restructure’ means so many things to so many people. In Nigeria socio-political milieu, its connotation ranges from devolution of powers to outright balkanization of the federation. To some, the nation’s political structure must be re-arranged in such a way that the centre becomes weak while the constituents are made stronger. To others, restructuring is tantamount to minor adjustments to the status quo.

But there seems to be a consensus that certain things must give for the country to move forward as a united, indivisible entity. From the

north to the , opposition to restructuring has begun to pale and there seems to be a consensus that the time to tinker with the political architecture of the country has finally come.

Several attempts have been made in the past to address the perceived lapses in the polity with no much impact. Apart from the annual constitutional amendment rituals, gulping millions of Naira, in the National Assembly, former President Goodluck Jonathan’s 2014 Conference seems to be the most ambitious attempt to address the nation’s problems.

But like every others, recommendations made by Jonathan’s Conference may not be implemented by the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said clearly that it has reservations on the composition of the membership of the conference and as such would not touch its recommendations with the longest pole.

At different fora, high ranking officials of the ruling APC have voiced their aversion to the idea of restructuring the country in whatever way. This is despite the fact that the party campaigned with the promise to restructure ahead of the 2015 general elections.

The party National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, had in an interview session said that the main preoccupation of the Buhari’s administration was to provide jobs and employment opportunities to the teeming unemployed Nigerians and thereby reduce poverty. Same line was tolled by the erudite governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai.

Interestingly, there seems to be a detour from the positions held by these eminent personalities of the ruling party as the APC leadership recently met and set up a panel charged to articulate its position on the burning question of restructuring.

APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullai, had said “the concept of restructuring has assumed different meanings across the six geo-political zones of the country following the renewed agitations, it was important to establish a common meaning that will be acceptable to all.”

Interestingly, the Kaduna state governor who had earlier foreclosed the possibility of the party considering the question of restructuring was made the chairman of the committee with Governors Rauf Aregbesola (Osun), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (Kano), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun), and ex-governor Oserheimen Osunbor (Edo) as members. Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi was made the committee’s secretary. Other members included the APC National Organising Secretary, Sen. Osita Izunaso; APC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi; and Hajiya Fatima Balla.

This sudden volte-face made by the leadership of the APC is coming as a surprise to some political watchers. Some hold that the recent resolution of the debilitating leadership crisis which rocked the main opposition party in the land, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with the ruling of the Supreme Court validating the leadership of the former Kaduna state governor, Ahmed Markarfi, may not be unconnected with the seeming incoherence in the position of the ruling party on several matters.

Similarly, the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) where the APC governors remain in the majority and chaired by one of them, Zamfara state governor, Abdullazeez Yari, has set up a committee consisting of representatives from the six geo-political zones in the country to explore the options of the actualization of state police.

Reasons given were as sound as those raised by the proponents of restructuring who argued that the police, as presently constituted, is too centralized for there to be effective security coverage in the country. According to the governors, the police is being grossly underfunded and ineffective because, most often than not, the officials deployed are not familiar with their territories.

Those opposed to state police have always raised the fears that considering the propensity of an average politician in the country to misuse power, giving them police power at the state level may pose more dangers than maintaining the status quo.

Another contentious issue in the quest for restructuring, according to some schools of thoughts, is that of resource control. Proponents of this believe that the Federal Government, as presently constituted, is too powerful and has too much resources at its disposal. They believe that the centre is holding too much of the nation’s resources with less responsibilities even as the federating units are reduced to ‘beggars’ coming cap-in-hand for stipends being shared to them monthly.

They also believe that the bloated resources at the centre made the leadership position to be too juicy and attractive making politicians to be desperate to win elections at all cost. The bellicosity following every Presidential elections conducted is at the heart of the mutual distrusts among the numerous ethnic groups in the country.

This perhaps explain why Nigerians are much more divided and reclining to their ethnic enclaves where the think they can find safety and protection.

This bad blood has further been accentuated by the politicians’ attitude of winner takes all leaving in its trail the evil of nepotism and corruption at every level.

The resource control advocates are saying that all states of the federation should be allowed to exploit and control their natural resources and pay certain taxes to the centre with some responsibilities hitherto ensconced in the Exclusive List in the constitution jettisoned and placed in the domain of the federating units.

Unarguably, each of the states of the federation has one natural resource or the other waiting to be exploited. The only encumbrance now is the constitution which vested the ownership of all natural resources in the federal government which lacks the will to exploit them to the benefit of their host communities.

Closely related to the clamour for resource control in the question of true federalism. Those arguing for this still link with the former.

They believe that the states should be given certain measures of freedom to be able to develop at their own pace.

For instance, roads across the country are so bad because some of them are categorized as ‘Federal Roads’ giving some lazy governors an alibi for non performance. As a way around this anomaly, some governors have taken it upon themselves to rehabilitate such roads with assurance of refund from the centre. This obviously flies in the face of reasoning!

In any case, the question of restructuring must be addressed for the country to remain united because the cacophony of voices and stringent call for disintegration in the country has its roots in the perceived marginalization of certain groups of people. But truth being told, no region of the country is immuned from this perception as each of them has one gorious tale or the other to tell about the socio-political architecture of the country.

However, care must be taken to avoid the mistake of receding to regionalism as being advocated by some people. Nigeria, as a country, has been so integrated that doing so would be tantamount to engaging the vehicle of progress in reverse gear.

People must be adequately educated to decipher between restructuring and the call for secession by some separatist groups. The world itself is coming together as a global village. The unity of the country must not be taken for granted because strength lies in unity.