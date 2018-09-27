Threat to Atiku, family: Police parade, to prosecute suspect, Akpan

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The police has paraded one Augustine Akpan over threat on former Vice President and Presidential hopeful on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his family.

Akpan had threatened Atiku to withdraw from the Presidential race else he will kidnap, rape and kill his wife and daughters.

The police, in a statement issued yesterday by its spokesperson Jimoh Moshood, said 43 years old Akpan (From Edemaya Village, Ikot Abasi LGA, Akwa Ibom State) sent text message to the former Vice President saying, “Turaki Atiku, we are watching you and your family. We ask you right now to withdraw from the race for Presidency. We will kill, rape your wife and daughters. That your ambitious and black daughter Maryam, who worked at CBN and left because we were going to mess her up.

“We will molest, rape, deform her and kill her. Your daughter Fatimah the former Commissioner of Health in Adamawa State, we have a lot of information about her. Also pictures of her naked body. We will mess your overly prostitute wife Jennifer up. We have a lot about. Let Buhari run against your PDP members. We know that you are bigger than all those candidates in PDP. That is why we need you to step down. We will blow your plane off from the sky; and we will poison you and your family. Atiku Abubakar, take our words for granted and watch what will happen to your family before you. You are going to see what we will do to you and your family. We know where and where your children travel to. We have watched your daughter who is a strong supporter of her father (your daughter Maryam) at number 5, Buzi close and number 5, Lake Maracaibo close.”

Another text message was also sent to the wife of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

It reads: “Jennifer. Tell your husband to step down. We will blow up his plane and kill all of you his family. We will rape you and all his daughters and also kill all of you out there. Do not underestimate us.

We know your office at 13 Danube Street Maitama. We will blow up the place and rape all your step daughters that we know you don’t like already. Tell him to step down now and forget about running for the presidency.’’

Another message, according to the police, which was sent to Rukaiyya, his daughter, said:

“Tell your Dad to step down. He should forget about the Presidency. If he refuses, we will blow up his plane the Gulf Stream from the sky and also rape you and kill all his daughters. No amount of Police or protection will stop us. We know where all of you live in. We know number 5 Buzi close and number 5, Lake Maracaibo close. Try us and blood shall spread.’’

The statement added that the suspect, Akpan was arrested at toll-gate along Lagos-Ibadan express way, Lagos State, while on the run to escape arrest.

“During interrogation, he confessed to the crime and admitted that he resorted to the threat and intimidation when all efforts to extort money from the former vice president were unsuccessful.

“The suspect also admitted in his confessional statement that he is a professional fraudster and not working for any political party, that his mention that ‘Let Buhari run against your PDP members’ in his threat message to the former vice president was merely to divert attention.”