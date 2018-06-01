Three FOSLA players to watch Super Eagles in Russia

Share This





















By Amaechi Agbo

Three FOSLA Academy of Abuja players have been selected to watch Nigeria v Croatia World Cup match and other matches in the Russia 2018 mundial slated to start on June 14.

The selected players are: Moses Olaitan Aluko, Habib Kazeem Oyelekan and Shina Kumater Jushua will be in Russia courtesy of Coca Cola Russia Trip sponsorship.

According to FOSLA Academy team manager, Ibrahim Lawal, the sponsorship of the 3 student-players from the academy was as result of their performances in the 2017 Copa World Five-A-Side tournament in South Africa.

Moses Olaitan Aluko, goalkeeper, SS 1won the best goalkeeper of the tournament last year; Habib Kazeem Oyelekan, 15, SS1, a midfielder, was the second highest goal scorer of the tournament whereas Shina Kumater Jushua who was the most valuable player, a defender and 14 years, is in JSS 3.

“The sponsorship of 3 student-players from Fosla Academy was as a result of their performance in the last year’s Copa Coca Cola tournament where Fosla players emerged fourth and won individual awards such as the MVP (Most Valuable Player) of the tournament, Best Goalkeeper of the tournament and second highest goal scorer of the tournament.

“They were selected among the players that represented Nigeria in South Africa in 2017 Copa World Five-A-Side tournament where they won silver medal. As a result of this, Coca Cola called them and invited them for the Russia trip to go and watch the World Cup in June. They have gone for their visas and carried out other formalities in preparation for the trip.

“The students are: Moses Olaitan Aluko, goalkeeper, SS1. He won the best goalkeeper of the tournament last year: Habib Kazeem Oyelekan, 15 years, SS1, a midfielder. He was the second highest goal scorer of the tournament and Shina Kumater Jushua who was the most valuable player. He is in JSS 3, a defender and 14 years of age.

“They are going there to watch the World Cup matches especially Nigeria v Croatia match. They are not going there to play. After the tournament, they are coming back to Fosla Academy to continue their education and career development.

“There is no partnership with Coca Cola but because the players represented them in South Africa Copa World Five-A-side tournament last year, they found them outstanding having come from a well-known school that is organized, coordinated and are the best in Nigeria. There is no partnership between Fosla and Coca Cola. The players did well in the last year Copa and since then they have been working with them,” the team manager said.

On his part, the academy’s goalkeeper, Moses Olaitan Aluko, who spoke on behalf of his mates said they were excited over being selected for the Russia Trip and expressed hope that the experience will help to build their career and also give them the opportunity to meet some of the world football stars such as Mikel Obi, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and many others.

“We felt so great and excited for the second opportunity given to us to travel outside the country and we thank God for that. We are grateful to Coca Cola for the second opportunity.

“We are expected to leave on June 13 to Russia. Going to Russia will expose us a lot on the rudiment of football. We will treasure this opportunity and it will aid us in our career development. We will see how World Cup is being played and also have the opportunity to watch some of the super stars in football such as Mikel Obi, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and other star players.

“They told us that we are going to hold flag during the opening ceremony. We don’t know other things involved but the key thing is to hold flag and also watch some matches. They also told us that we are going to watch one match or two and the return to Nigeria,” Moses said.