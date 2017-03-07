Tinubu praises Shettima for transforming Borno

Share This





















From Mustapha Isah Kwaru, Maiduguri

Former Lagos state governor and All Progressives Congress, (APC) national leader, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu has applauded Borno state Governor, Kashim Shettima for transforming the state through various giants human development projects executed to overhaul the lives of the people.

Senator Tinubu made the commendation yesterday while commissioning various projects executed by Governor Shettima’s administration in Kaga local government area of the state.

Showering praises to Shettima, the APC leader said: “These are the type of projects we want. Our major problem is the collapse of infrastructure mainly that of housing, education, health and agricultural sectors which affects lives of the citizens directly. These can only be appreciated by people like Governor Kashim Shettima, who is so committed to serve the people and the country”.

“If you want to know how your government’s performance during this democratic dispensation from 1999 to date, it is through the position of infrastructure in your environment, from both local and state government the state level.”

“What it was then, what it is now and how much money has changed hands and then you will appreciate how much the governor, has done to Borno state with little resources at his disposal”.

“Honestly, a number of us who know Borno before, by its culture we are amazed how the governor is managing the resources. We have seen what he has done on the ground in terms of infrastructure and more importantly on education, housing, health, poverty alleviation, agriculture and industrial revolution among others”, he added.

According to him, Shettima deserved all it takes in terms of exemplary leadership style which resulted in the transformation of the state despite the security challenges posed by the insurgency.

He urged people of the state to continue rallying behind the governor to enable him continue with the his developmental projects and policies targeted at ensuring speedy development of the entire state.