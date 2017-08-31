Today is Arafat, as Nigeria records successful hajj outing

Share This





















By Ali Alkali (From Muna, Saudi Arabia)

Over two million Muslims from different parts of the world who came to the holy land of Makkah in Saudi Arabia are to spend the whole day, today Thursday August 31, 2017, on the plain of Arafat which is the pinnacle of the annual Islamic pilgrimage.

The pilgrims for this year’s hajj have been converging in Muna since after midnight on Tuesday.

Nigerian Pilgrims numbering over 81,000 started arriving Muna from two o’clock in the morning of Wednesday. The movement of Nigerian Pilgrims was completed before about four o’clock in the evening, Saudi time, yesterday before Asr prayer.

According to the tradition of Prophet Muhamnad (SAW), all pilgrims are to settle in Muna before the noon prayer if possible.

The pilgrims are expected to spend a day and night in Muna before proceeding to Arafat from sunrise today, Thursday, though in the previous years the movement started from after midnight.

The weather in Muna as anticipated is hot and the temperature high which makes the cooling systems, though functioning, but largely ineffective; thus, pilgrims are continually advised to drink a lot of water and to desist from wandering about unnecessarily to avoid dehydration.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) said no unpleasant incident reported, so far; but the Saudi defence and safety Corp had been churning out warnings and advise, through individuals handsets with Saudi numbers, against misuse of sockets and electrical appliances to guard against fire outbreaks.

The Hajj rite proper commenced yesterdy, Wednesday 30, 2017, while today, Thursday, is the Arafat Day, the peak of the Hajj rite.

Other Muslims across the world would observe Eid-Kabir Celebration on Friday September 1, 2017.

Out of 81,200 Nigerian pilgrims, about 65,000 pilgrims came to the holyland through their various State Pilgrims Welfare Boards, while the remaining 16,200 came through independent private hajj tour operators.

Earlier, Chairman of NAHCON, Barrister Abdullah called on all stakeholders to buckle up as all hands must be on deck to ensure a hitch free exercise, saying no one should rest on his oars until when every pilgrim successfully carried out the hajj rites and safely returned to his loved ones.

He made the charge at the Pre-Arafat stakeholders conference, at Al-Raqiyyah Hall, Ring Road, in Mecca, Saudia Arabia.

He said “NAHCON would not relent in its efforts to ensure that the pilgrims got the best possible services during the entire exercise.

“The changes the Commission made to ensure that pilgrims got value for their money have come to stay. We won’t be deterred by threats, arm twisting, ill motivated criticism and real or imaginary hurdles would from her goals.

“We will nevertheless welcome constructive criticisms and genuine advises that would add value to the Commission goals.”

The Chairman reiterated the Commission’s resolve to improve on whatever successes recorded and look for ways to correct mistakes observed so far.