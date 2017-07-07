Traffic: Traders, landlords begin voluntary removal of illegal structures

Share This





















Following weeks of intensive sensitisation and markings of illegal structures along the Nyanya-karshi road, some owners of shops and roadside traders have embarked on voluntary removal of their structures and evacuation of wares from the busy road corridor.

As it stands, the Ministerial Task Force on the Traffic Decongestion of the Abuja-Nyanya-Karu-Jikwoyi-Karshi road, have identified and marked hundreds of shanties, signposts, mega billboards and unapproved shop extensions amongst others, causing traffic gridlock in the area.

Also, the Task Force has so far gone as far as Kurudu, and heading for Gidan Mangoro, in it’s quest to decongest the axis.

The Chairman of Taskforce, Maj.Gen Emmanuel Nienge (rtd), expressed satisfaction on this development, but insisted that all the traders along the Karu market road must evacuate and move into the market to do their business.

He reiterated that arrangements have been made to accommodate them all in the market and promised to hold further discussions with relevant authorities of AMAC, operators of the market in doing so.

He however lamented that residents of the area threw their trash and other wastes on the road sides and median instead of the RORO bins provided by the FCTA.

He therefore called on the people to desist from this act as it might eventually lead to some health hazards.

A cross section of the residents, hailed the Taskforce for carrying out the assignment with a human face.

They were particularly happy that the Task Force began the task by first talking to them and not moving in with brute force despite the full complement of security personnel at their disposal.