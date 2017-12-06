Troops arrest B/Haram top commander, kill 4 insurgents in Borno

Share This





















From Mustapha Isah Kwaru, Maiduguri

The Nigerian Army yesterday said it troops launched an onslaught on the hide-out of members of the dreaded Boko Haram sect, in various areas of Borno state, killing four insurgents and arrested a top commander of the group, Ameer.

Director, Army Public Relations Sani Usman, disclosed this in a statement issued in Maiduguri, saying 212 civilians abducted by the militia group were equally rescued by the troops.

Usman, a Brigadier General said the operations were carried out by troops of 3 Battallion under the 22 Brigade.

“Troops of 3 Battalion, 22 Brigade Nigerian Army, Sector 1, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, in furtherance of the ongoing clearance operations in conjunction with 22 Mobile Strike Team and some Civilian JTF, has on Tuesday, 28th November 2017 achieved a remarkable feat in an operation against Boko Haram elements”

“During the operation, they were able to clear Boko Haram terrorists from their hideouts located at Kala, Jawara, Mada, Mika, Gakulba and Kutilax (Sanga), northern fringes of Sambisa forest and fringes of Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno State”, the statement said.

“At Sanga, the terrorists on sighting the approaching troops from their observation post, they dashed into the adjoining Amchada forest. The relentless troops pursued them further and neutralized 4 Boko Haram terrorists terrorists after a serious exchange of gun fire, captured one of the terrorists commanders, the “Ameer” of of Chawa, Amman Judee alive and rescued 212 persons held hostage by the terrorists”.

“The captured terrorists leader is undergoing further interrogation while the rescued persons are being documented and the underage children were administered oral polio vaccines”, it further added.