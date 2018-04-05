Troops intercept armed herdsmen in Benue

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian army has said that its troops deployed in exercise AYEM AKPATUMA intercepted large number of armed herdsmen in Asom village, Guma Local Government Area of Benue State following a tip off.

The army in a statement issued yesterday by Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, the Director Army Public Relations said bandits on sighting the troops at Ukaa and Babban Ruwa area opened fire on them. One herdsman was killed during the encounter.

Similarly, the statement said the troops also on patrol rescued two persons shot by suspected herdsmen along Gbajimba -Kaseyo road.