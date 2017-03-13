Troops kill 2 suicide bombers in Borno

Share This





















From Mustapha Isah Kwaru, Maiduguri

Another tragedy was averted on Saturday night in Maiduguri as two female suicide bombers who attempted sneaking into the city to wreak havoc were gunned down by the military.

The young ladies, believed to be on a suicide mission had Improvised Explosives Devices, (IEDs) strapped on their bodies, emerged from a nearby bush in the outskirt of Maiduguri.

It was gathered that the ladies were intercepted and shot dead by soldiers when they refused heeding to an order to stop in the distance for body search.

Spokesman for Borno state Police Command, DSP Victor Isuku, confirmed the incident yesterday saying it occurred at 8:45pm.

“Yesterday 11/3/17 at about 2045hrs, two Female suicide bombers, about 18 years of age, attempted to enter Maiduguri through Umarari in Molai General area about 9kms to Maiduguri township.

“They were sighted by the Civilian JTF and consequently shot dead by security personnel on duty at the area. “No other loss of life nor injury was recorded. The police EOD team was mobilized to the scene to render the unexploded IED safe, while normalcy has been restored to the area,” the statement said.