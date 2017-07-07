Troops kill 404 insurgents, capture 810

Share This





















From Mustapha Isah Kwaru, Maiduguri

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole engaged in the counter insurgency operation in the north east on Thursday said no fewer than 404 Boko Haram terrorists were killed, 810 others arrested in various operations between March to July 2017.

Similarly, a total of 19,642 persons being held by the insurgents were equally rescued within the period under review.

The Army also revealed that among the terrorists killed by troops includes Abu Fatima on number 230 in the third edition of wanted Boko Haram terrorists list published by Army who was killed in Talala , Damboa local government area of Borno state. Also among the terroriststs killed is Mustapha Salihu on number 239 of the third edition of wanted Boko Haram terrorists list.

This was disclosed yesterday by the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj Gen Ibrahim Attahiru at a press conference held in the Military Command and control centre, Lafiya Dole Theatre command, maimalari cantonment in Maiduguri.

He added that within the period, a total of 97 incidents of improvised explosive devices ( IEDs) were recorded with minimal casualties , adding that 5 Boko Haram terrorists who disguised as IDPs to cause havoc among the camp of 404 IDPs in Damboa were aprehended by the military..

Maj Gen Ibrahim Attahiru said: “ These successes was not without some cost as the Army lost one officer and 12 soldiers while 4 others were wounded in action at various operation in the said period.”

While saying that 70 terrorists surrendered to troops in Gwoza , the Theatre Commander added that more greater in number have indicated willingness to surrender.

Continuing he said:” very soon the issue of ambush on convoy will be a thing of the past as the Army will in few weeks introduce a measure to checkmate the occurrences.”