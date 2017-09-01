Troops kill 5 top Boko Haram commanders

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu with agency report

The Nigerian Army yesterday disclosed that it has killed several Boko Haram commanders and many of their foot soldiers in the ongoing onslaught against the insurgents in the North-east.

The Army spokesperson, Sani Usman, in a statement gave the names of five top Boko Haram commanders killed in the operation to include; Abu Dujana, Man Tahiru, a Deputy to Boko Haram terrorist group Hisba leader, Man Chari, Malam Abdullahi Abu Sa’ad and Goni Bamanga.

He said that the operation that led to the neutralization of terrorists gang leaders was conducted jointly with the Nigerian Air Force.

According to Usman, the operation, which was carried out based on “credible intelligence information,” targeted Boko Haram hideouts?

He said that more details of successes achieved in the operation would be made available as the operation continues.

Usman, said that the Nigerian military would continue with the concerted onslaught on the reported Boko Haram terrorists’ locations till they have been eliminated.