Troops parade captured Shekau’s commanders

From Mustapha Isah Kwaru, Maiduguri

The ongoing counter-insurgency operations in the northeast received a boost as 10 suspected top commanders of the dreaded Boko Haram sect were paraded by troops yesterday.

The paraded suspected commanders called on their followers to hurriedly lay down their arms and embrace peace.

Theater Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Major Gen. Leo , paraded the suspects at a press conference in Maiduguri, saying four of the commanders belong to Mamman Nur-led faction, while the rest are loyal to the rival group headed by Abubakar Shekau

According to Major Gen. Irabo, the repented insurgents were either captured or surrendered following intense offensive by ground troops and heavy bombardment by fighter jets, leading to tge takeover of their last enclave inside the notorious Sambisa forest.

The commander hinted that the suspects will undergo re-radicalization process to enable them re-unite with larger society, adding that though the affected insurgents have committed crime against the country and its citizens, their willingness to surrender signified a willingness to become responsible members of the society.

Three of the paraded insurgents who were allowed to speak to the newsmen, regretted their involvement into terrorism, arguing that they were misled to join the group.

All the repented militants who spoke, expressed delight over what they described as “humane and friendly” reception as well as treatment accorded them by the military while in detention.

They emphasized the urgent need for their colleagues to surrender in order to start a new better life, saying “our long stay inside forest has thwarted our future and that of our family”.

A slim-looking and bright in complexion young man who was simply referred as Jauro, when directed to speak, narrated how he was misled into the sect under the guise of fighting a holy war as an easy path into heaven.

“We were misled, we later realised that our so called Holy war has nothing to do with Islam, which forbids killings of innocent souls and destructions of properties. Our future and that of our children is being jeopardised, we are always on the run from military offensive inside the forest. In fact, if we had known the troops will spare us and accord us such hospitality, we would have surrendered longer than now”, Jauro declared.

However, commenting on the latest gains recorded in the fight against insurgency, the commander explained that in the past one week, the theatre command has conducted various operations within its areas of responsibility, saying several terrorists were either killed or arrested.

Irabor also explained that the troops recovered large numbers of arms and ammunition, while vehicles, hide-outs as well as other logistics of the insurgents were destroyed.

During the period under review, he added, the troops rescued a total of 1,400 persons being held by the Boko Haram and cleared a lot of villages being sheltered by the fleeing insurgents across the northeast.

He hinted that even yesterday the troops have also gunned down three suspected suicide bombers in Madagali town of Adamawa state.

The theater commander also confirmed that two local government officials of Borno state are being detained by the troops for allegedly harboring a terrorist and cattle rustling.

“Chairman of Mafa local government is still in our custody, he was picked for harboring a Boko Haram member and his father. Preliminary investigation revealed that the father of the insurgent, who is aware that his son belongs to the deadly group, approached the chairman for shelter.

He did so having knowledge of the fact that the chairman is in the habit of offering shelter for the persons rescued from insurgents. Our investigation is inconclusive, we’re still on it, so for now we cannot conclude if the chairman is indeed a supporter of Boko Haram or not”, declared.

Irabor equally confirmed that the vice chairman of Kaga local government is being detained for alleged cattle rustling, saying investigation is ongoing to prove his involvement or otherwise.