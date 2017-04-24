Troops recover large cache of arms in S/ Kaduna

Share This





















•As 2 army generals escape death in Borno

By Ese Awhotu

The Nigerian Army said it has recovered a large cache of arms in Southern Kaduna.

This the army said followed the recent launch of Operation HARBIN KUNAMA II by the Nigerian Army in Southern part of Kaduna State which will cover some forests in Bauchi, Kano and Plateau States.

It said that operation has started to yield the desired result as troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army recover large cache of arms and ammunition in southern part of Kaduna State over the weekend.

The discovery was made when troops embarked on cordon and search of Gwaska, Dangoma, Angwan Far and Bakin Kogi general area of Southern Kaduna State.

“ During the operation, the troops recovered 73 Dane Guns, 4 Locally Made Rifles, 1 Locally Made Machine Gun and 1 Locally Made Pistol.

“ Others include 260 Cartridges, 14 rounds of 7.62mm Ammunition, 63 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 1 Locally made Small Machine Gun Magazine, a pair of worn out military boot and some quantities of assorted Improvised Ammunition and Pyrotechnics hidden in dug out pits. While efforts are on going to track down the owners of the arms and ammunition, it is imperative to state the good people of the area have been very supportive and cooperate fully with the military which led to these unprecedented findings. Similarly, in Sector 1 of the Operation which covers Kano State, troops in conjunction with other security agencies are carrying out operations in suspected armed bandits camps in Falgore forest,” the army said in a statement by Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman Director Army Public Relations.

The statement said the operation was ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army Chief of Administration, Major General Idris Alkali, and the Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Victor Ezugwu, escaped death in Borno.

A statement by the Director Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Sani Usman said the two top military officers would have died through improvised explosive devices.

He explained that the convoy of the two senior military officers encountered four hidden IEDs during their journey to Bama, in central Borno State.

According to him, the army personnel convoy encountered and cleared four Improvised explosive devices buried by suspected elements of Boko Haram terrorists along their way from Bama to Gwoza at about 10.00am on Saturday.

He said, “They encountered the four clustered IEDs buried at a crossing point along Banki Junction and Pulka road, about six kilometres to Firgi in Borno State.

“The Explosive Ordinance Device team, however, were able to quickly detect the deadly IEDs and safely extracted and detonated them.”