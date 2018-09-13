Troops repel Boko Haram attack in Damasak

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

Troops yesterday repelled Boko Haram attack on a military base in Damasak in Borno State.

This feat was recorded after a fierce battle between troops and the insurgents yesterday evening.

The battle occurred in Damasak, Borno State and was on at about 7:00 p.m, according to the spokesperson of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General, Texas Chukwu.

Chukwu confirmed the battle in a short message circulated by other officials including former army spokesperson Sani Usman, on his Facebook page.

“Troops of 145 Bn in Damasak, Borno State are engaging Boko Haram Terrorists who came to attack their location at about 6 p.m. this evening. Fierce battle on going right now. The troops are dealing with the terrorists,” Chukwu said