Troops repel Boko Haram attack in Madagali, kill 2 insurgents

From Umar Dankano Yola

The Executive Chairman of Madagali Local Government Area in Adamawa state, Yusuf Muhammad has confirmed the attack launched by suspected fleeing Boko Haram terrorists on two communities in the area on Wednesday night.

Speaking to Peoples Daily in a mobile phone interview in Yola yesterday, Muhammad said the attack occurred in the night when villagers of Kafin Hausa and Sabon gari were going about their daily routine of life innocently before the terrorists struck shooting sporadically in all directions.

On noticing the ugly development, the villagers scampered for safety into nearby bushes unless one man, who was hit and injured by a strayed bullet from the attackers.

Muhammad said the immediate response by the military troops saved the situation as they repelled them killing two terrorists in the exchange of fire between the duo.

He said that those wounded by strayed bullet has been hospitalized and is responding to treatment.

It could be recalled that, barely five days ago, a similar attack was launched in a neighbouring Gulak administrative headquarters of Madagali where at least two people lost their lives including a soldier.

However, commenting on the attack, member representing Madagali,Michika at the House of Reps, Mr Adamu Kamale said the attack it lasted for about two hours and that the terrorists killed livestock, looted and burnt many houses.

“They were rampaging as they (Boko Haram) continued to attack our villages.

‘’ I had a distress call that they have again launched night attack at Sabon Gari and Kafin Hausa villages and as I am talking to you now Nigerian troops have engaged them in a fierce battle,’’ he said.

Also confirming the incidence in a telephone interview, the state governor Sen.Muhammadu Bindow Jibrilla said a joint operation of the Nigerian troops and local security members of vigilante and hunters repelled the attack.

“ Yes there was a fierce battle that lasted for an hour but praise be to Allah, an attack launched by fleeing Boko Haram terrorists on Sabon Gari and the other village in Madagali local government area were repelled by combined forces of soldiers, Mobile police ,hunters and vigilantes.

‘’Security are on top of the situation now,’’ Governor Bindow assured.

Reports say a fleeing villager, who simple identified as Musa, said the terrorists shot sporadically before they were engaged.

Honourable Muhammad appealed to federal government and military authorities to redeploy more troops to the area so that maximum security of lives and properties of both residents and governments can be ensured.