Troops rescue another Chibok girl, Salomi Pugo

From Mustapha Isah Kwaru Maiduguri

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole deployed in Pulka, Gwoza local government area of Borno state has rescued one of the Chibok girls abducted by Boko Haram terrorists earlier in 2014.

This came barely five days after President Muhammadu Buharis, through Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, representing Borno South in the Upper Chamber assured parents of the remaining 113 abducted girls that Federal Government was poised to secure their freedom

Deputy Director, Public Relations of Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Onyema Nwachukwu disclosed this in a statement in Maiduguri.

Nwachukwu, a Colonel said so far, preliminary investigations revealed that the young girl identified as Salomi Pugo is the same as the Chibok girl published on serial 86 of the online list of abducted Chibok girls.

“Currently the girl who was intercepted in the company of another young girl, Jamila Adams about 14 years old with a child are in the safe custody of troops and receiving medical attention,” the statement said.