Tsav hails Buhari corruption fight, wants immunity removed from govs

From Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

A socio critic, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav has lamented over the slow development of Nigeria 57 years after gaining independence from colonial masters.

Alhaji Tsav who said this yesterday during a chat with newsmen in his residence in Makurdi, observed that many countries who gained independence after Nigeria have turned to be industrial hub of the world while Nigeria cannot even produce pencil.

He maintained strongly that there is noting wrong with the composition of Nigeria at present but stressed the need for Nigerians to restructure their conduct.

The former Lagos Police Commissioner, however, expressed concern and disappointment that the issue of restructuring always rear it’s up head s

whenever a Muslim is on the saddle of government of Nigeria.

According to him, ‘I have never believed in restructuring of the country, what we need to restructure is our conduct and our behavior because selfishness is responsible for all the agitation here and there’.

“And if you see some of those championing restructuring, they are failed politicians who do not have the interest of the nation at heart and my worry is that anytime a Christian is in power, we do not hear anything like restructuring until a Muslim is in government”.

Tsav showered encomiums on President Muhammadu Buhari as the best president the country could have since the nation’s independence, citing his fight against corruption and attitude to governance as his asset which he said surpassed previous administration.

He explained that some of those criticizing Buhari were those who still want to milk the nation dry, adding that Nigerians would soon feel the positive impact of president Buhari’s reforms.

The federal commissioner, public complaint commission in charge of Benue state, however, said that there was nothing wrong with Buhari if he decides to seek re – election in 2019.

“Buhari is the best president for Nigeria since our independence, if you take time to study his activities in government, from military governor, minister, chairman Petroleum Trust Fund, PTF, head of state and now president, he has always been fighting corruption”.

“He is a man of honour, honesty and integrity and he is doing the job, anyone who loves Nigeria should support him, Buhari is good use to Nigeria but people would not accept it because he is not allowing them to do their bidding.”

“Age does not matter in governance, after all the younger ones have messed up the country, if you are aged and you are sincere and honest, you can sit down and give instruction, the most important thing is to get right people to work with”, he said.

Tsav urged the president to focus attention in improving on the economy and security as well as ensure the removal of immunity from governors who use it to loot the state resources.