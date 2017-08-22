UBEC unveils plan to strengthen basic education

Share This





















By Maryam Garba Hassan

Universal Basic Education Commission UBEC will organise a national audit plan for basic education sector in September.

This was disclosed yesterday in Abuja by the Commission’s Executive Secretary, Dr. Hamid Bobboye, at an interactive session with journalists selected from some print media organisations.

Bobboye, said the plan would allow the commission to address constraints and challenges in key areas and help in recording more successes in the basic education sector.

He said the commission also need the plan to know the precise idea of what the sector needs.

He said data of teachers is crucial to budget planning as in the last 5 years there has not been budget audit in the sector.

He said the initiative is supported by the National population Commission, Bureau of National Statistics and other stake holders.

He said the exercise will involve conducting a population census of both public and private schools in the nation to obtain the data the country needs.

On disbursement of funds, Bobboye said presently there is a lot of unaccessed funds laying in UBEC account.

He said from their records based on the 6 Geo Political Zones, states in North West like Jigawa, Kano, Katsina and Kaduna have all accessed their funds up to 2015 except Kebbi state which has an outstanding of N1, 4 42,27k.

He expressed worry over states in South West, which he said the commission has a bit of problem with and needs to address it urgently.

“Most worrisome is Ondo state which has not access its funds since 2013, Ogun 2014, Oyo 2016.

“No state in South West has access its funds in 2016. We are planning an advocacy visits to such states to urge them to access their funds”, he said.

States in South East zone also yet to access their funds since 2013 include Enugu and Ebonyi.

“ However, some progress have been made in states in South South Zone such as Akwa Ibom and Cross River which is very active and have accessed all funds.

He said very few states will not access their funds because it is based on monthly disbursement adding that, that is the reason no state can assess the 2017 funds in 2017 until the first quarter of 2018.

He said currently there is a dabate going on that if counterpart funds are reduced, states will suffer beacuse that is the only way funds are made available to them.

He said the federal government has approved the release of N3b to support the rehabilitation of basic education, one of the key areas affected by the insurgency in states in North Eastern part of the country.

He said the rehabilitation programme will concentrate on three key areas namely, schools infrastructure, creation of vocational and skills acquisition centres and to support women who have left schools to give them a second chance.