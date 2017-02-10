UFUK Dialogue holds int’l conference in Kaduna, Abuja, Lagos

Share This





















By Paul Efiong

UFUK Dialogue Initiative, a non-governmental organisation based in Abuja, Nigeria with the aim of promoting dialogue, a culture of coexistence and mutual understanding is set to hold its annual Love and Tolerance Conference in Kaduna, Abuja and Lagos states.

This much was made public by the President of UFUK Dialogue, Mr. KamilKemanchi in a press statement released to journalists.

“This year, we decided to make it big by taking the message of love and tolerance to three states namely Kaduna, Abuja, and Lagos,” he said. “the theme of this year’s conference is Countering Extremism Through Peace Education and Love” he further added.

According to Mr. Kemanchi, “the primary objective of the conference is to create a platform for discussion among participants pointing out the necessity of personal introspection and social dialogue as well as interfaith or inter-ethnic dialogue for mutual understanding. It will also encourage people to see dialogue as a first option and strive to understand the concept and relevance of love, tolerance, and acceptance.”

Mr. Kemanchi stated that the conference would hold in Kaduna on 14th February, in Abuja on 16th February, and in Lagos on 18th February 2017. And it has as partners, The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution, (IPCR), The Nigeria Stability and Reconciliation Programme (NSRP), and The United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and Empowerment of Women

Some of the speakers for the conference are Professor Sophia Pandya, an expert on women, religion, and globalization from the California State University-long Beach United States, ProfessorOshitaOshita, Director General of the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution Abuja, Professor Ahmed Adam Okene, Dean, Post Graduate School, Nigerian Defence Academy Kaduna and Dr Khalid AliyuAbubakar, Secretary General of Jama’atuNasril Islam.

The Love and Tolerance Conference is an annual event organized by UFUK Dialogue Initiative since 2013.