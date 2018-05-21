UN appoints Gambari on expert team to implement Durban declaration

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam Abuja

The United Nations (UN) has appointed the founder/Chairman of the Savannah Centre for Diplomacy, Democracy and Development (SCDDD), Professor Ibrahim Gambari, as one of five members of the Independent Eminent Experts on the implementation of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action.

A statement issued yesterday by the Executive Director of Savannah Centre, Ambassador Abdullahi A. Omaki, said the appointment was made by the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres.

It said the appointment, which takes effect from 21 May 2018, is in accordance with the UN General Assembly resolution 56/266 of 27 March, 2002, which mandates the Group to, among others, “follow the implementation of the provisions of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action in cooperation with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and assist the High Commissioner in preparing his annual progress report to the Commission and to the General Assembly based on information and views provided by States, relevant human rights treaty bodies, special procedures and other mechanisms of the Commission, international, regional and non-governmental organizations and national human rights institutions.

“The members will ensure recommendations of the [Intergovernmental] Working Group, to assist the High Commissioner in the assessment and evaluation of the existing international standards and instruments to combat racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance with a view to preparing complementary standards.

“To emphasize the central role to be played by the group of independent eminent experts in mobilizing the necessary political will required for the successful implementation of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action”.

The statement said “the appointment, no doubt, is a recognition of Nigeria’s role in the fight against apartheid and an acknowledgement of Professor Gambari’s passionate, dedicated and outstanding contributions in several international engagements in peace and conflict resolutions and the enthronement of democratic governance and values, especially his remarkable role in the fight against Apartheid in South Africa when, as Nigeria’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, he chaired the UN Special Committee Against Apartheid. He led several United Nations missions to South Africa, Burundi, Rwanda and Mozambique. He also chaired the UN Special Committee on Peace-Keeping Operations from 1990-1999.”

Norway is looking into establishing fish farming in Nigeria – Ambassador * says a lot need to be done in area of Hydro-Power The Agricultural drive of President Muhammad Buhari may receive a new boost following a revelation by the Norwegian Ambassador to Nigeria, Jens-Petter Kjemprud that Norway Government is already looking into establishment of fishery farm in the country with numerous potential.

This was even as the Ambassador disclosed that a lot need to be done in Nigerian Hydro-Power, stressing that Nigerians deserve the best in power sector.

Our correspondent reports that, fishery has been a major industry in Norway through history. The most important stocks exploited by Norwegian fishers have been cod and herring. In addition, sea and river fishing of salmon has been of some importance.

Kjemprud revealed this at the National Day of Norway dinner held in Abuja.

Advocating for the improve energy supply for Nigerians, Kjemprud said Nigeria with over 180 million peoples still lack adequate power supply for it citizens.

He notes that Nigeria produces only 2,600 megawatts as compared to 36,00 currently produce by the Norwegian, stressing the need to boost the energy sector to drive the Nation’s economy “I think Nigerians deserve the best in terms of oil, energy supply.

There is no trust in the system and that trust need to be build “Norway produce 99% of this energy from hydro power. It mean we have almost priority in developing Agriculture and there are a lot to be done in hydro power sector in Nigeria. Nigeria can do it through river or dam. We believe we can be helpful to Nigerian companies through developing gas sector” he said.

The Ambassador is optimistic that the Embassy will enhance the country energy sector that will drive more investors into Nigeria if given the opportunity to do so.

Also speaking, the special Advise to Buhari, Femi Adeshina reaffirmed Nigeria’s readiness to strengthen ties with Norway to ensure more investment for economic diversification.